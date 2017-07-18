STAYING ON THE PATH

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

When a rocket is shot into space, WE can only see that it has a straight path to whatever destination it is going to. But, what happens to that rocket when it goes out of sight? Stars, planets, space debris and no telling what else is out there to take that rocket off its path. Staying on a straight path to our destination, is the same way. There are so many things out here, to take us off course. There is always something, somewhere to cause us to take another route or a detour from that ONE place that WE are trying to get to.

When I write about my FATHER, ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH, I try to explain to people reading that HE is not a symbol of religion, nor is HE religious. HIS KINGDOM is a Sanctuary for HIS CHILDREN who have been led astray. A place where HIS CHILDREN will be when they have found TRUTH in the darkness that came upon them from the lies, hallucinations and all the altered state of mental confusions taking them out of the LIGHT.

It has been written that the path to Righteousness is straight and narrow. But as WE start our journeys, on the path, WE begin in the darkness. Then WE are pushed into the light of the world. In the darkness, it is easy to follow the LIGHT that guides us. In the light of the world, the path becomes filled with obstacles. In the darkness, it’s easy to fall in holes and bump into things WE are unable to see blocking us. In the light of the world, WE are able to see that path laid out for us but are unable to tell if the path is one that is misleading because our eyes see in all directions. There are streets, crossroads and forks in the road that makes the path crocked. Meaning, WE have to stay focused in order to make it to our destinations safely and on time.

When WE were pushed from the womb, WE began to live from the spoken words of those who were pushed from the womb before us. In the beginning, was the WORD. That WORD was and is TRUTH. In the darkness of the womb, that TRUTH was instilled in each and every one of us. When WE were pushed into the light of the world, that WORD became distorted until it was made confusing. And where WE were able to construct a living being from TRUTH, WE were made to destroy ourselves with lies. There is nothing greater than that which is deemed GOOD by HE who created us from nothing.

How do you find the right path, if you were born on the pathway of failure? And how do you stay on the right path, when there are so many roads place before you? The choices WE make are only made hard because WE have made it difficult for those who are pushed into the LIGHT that WE chose not to follow.

A small army must make itself appear Greater than an army which is much larger, in order not to be defeated. There are only a few bad apples in the bunch but if they are not removed every apple will rot. WE all have been introduced to TRUTH. The LIGHT, WE saw in the darkness, is much brighter when WE can see those things placed before us.

WE teach our children how to survive in a world designed for their failure. By doing this, it is impossible for us to teach them how to live in LOVE that they’re created for. The LOVE that gave them TRUTH in the darkness of the womb and allowed them to become a living being. Despite of all the wrong our eyes have placed before us, there is more good in front of us that WE refuse to see or that WE will allow to manifest before us.

If algebra was all WE were taught, WE all would understand the concepts of algebraic expressions. In order to confuse us, our minds are given small portions of many concepts for which to choose, which is the better for us. Then, WE graduate and are made to choose that concept WE chose to be our greater strength. Hoping that it is an available opportunity.

Because the path to Righteousness was not laid out to us perfectly, WE have to journey through the imperfections of life to stay on its path. None of us have to walk this path alone. WE only need to choose those of us who are CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. Follow HIS VOICE, calling out for us to return. There are only a few who want us to fail. Take the hands of your Brothers and Sisters and keep them in the LIGHT. Allow TRUTH to lead you.

GOD BLESS…