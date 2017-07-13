WHY THE DEVIL ALWAYS WIN

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Please look up the words succumb and consumed. Because most of us are used to being given the meanings to what needs to be sought after, these words will never have a definition. But many of us want TRUTH and know that it is LOVE and TRUTH that will not only free our flesh but also free our minds as well. And in this INSPIRED writing of TRUTH, those words will take meaning and lead you to a place of understanding.

As WE live together, on this earth, WE must do certain things in order to survive. None of us know how gigantic this earth really is but I will tell you that not one of us should be homeless or go hungry. There are reasons that these conditions exist, WE know them, yet WE allow them to exist.

Because WE are not allowed to know and share TRUTH, WE allow our minds to be in an altered state. None of us want to admit our addiction to mind altering chemicals but none of us will turn them down when WE suffer from any forms of pain. You might not take an aspirin for a slight headache but if the pressures in your mind becomes more severe, there are not many of us who will deny relief from some form of chemical treatment.

WE have been made to accept murder, same sex relations, pedophilia, robbery and all the crimes committed against not only ourselves but ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH who created us. None of us were born criminals. But WE all were born with minds strong enough to become a living being. If WE are capable to do such a feat, committing crimes are never impossible even if WE get caught.

After the development of our minds and bodies, in birth, is it possible for us to know anything outside of the womb? There are some creatures that are born that are never taught to swim or to know their predators. But these creatures need not be sought after for their Souls. They may be studied but not to the extreme that a language must be developed to control their existence.

Mankind must be made to be obedient. WE must pay rent. WE must drive between the lines. WE must be educated. And WE must be lied to in order to be submissive to those things that WE really don’t need, to live. Water and air make up the necessities for living on earth. There are no restricted or limited amounts of their availability. Yet, WE are made to pay for them in order to live a sheltered life.

Out of our fear of becoming something that is not considered normal, WE don’t resist hatred used to destroy our self-worth. WE give in to the corruption made to rule over us. WE look over evil until it enters our lives and use it to our very own advantage over others who are just like us. Born in a world that exposes us to everything that will make us confused and willing participants.

You will never reach out and take my hand to share LOVE. You will never allow yourself to believe that I’ve been INSPIRED by ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH to write TRUTH that will set you free to give LIGHT to our Brothers and Sisters who are struggling to come out of the darkness of hatred and evil and corruption.

There is something that WE all know and that is, WE shouldn’t have to live a life in ignorance of how to live a decent life. It only takes us to LOVE others as WE want LOVE to be given to us. And until TRUTH is shared by us all, WE will continue to succumb and be consumed by the hater of all mankind, the devil.

GOD BLESS…