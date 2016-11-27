Most of our minds think only to insult someone who has the ability to do something other than what was thought possible to do. If there was just a purpose in the things WE do, maybe WE would have more time to enjoy life. The masterminds are at work at doing just that. When will your mind be capable of knowing TRUTH about the mastermind in you. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

I have been INSPIRED by ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH to write TRUTH. Many people have taken in this TRUTH or have been Inspired by the WORDS that have come to my mind and into theirs but there is still that disbelief that has been planted in our minds for that which is unknown to us. But it has been written that our minds shall not be capable of knowing TRUTH because WE have turned our minds to believe in the educated lies and deceptions of a mastermind at work.

I have often times tried to make your mind understand the depth of the functions of our minds. To be able to invent and construct a plan that can make people act in ways of anger and other different emotions without them knowing it, is simple to what the real plan for them is. WE think that WE have control over our thoughts until our thoughts are shown to be controlled by something totally different. WE hear our thoughts being sorted out by conscious and subconscious words that seem to come out of nowhere. Yet WE have forgotten that WE were born without these words of knowledge given to us.

It never dawns on us that pills were invented to be directed to certain parts of our body, for healing and relieving of different pains. WE never put in our minds that computer chips, mechanical parts and electrical diodes were made to do specific duties to keep one technological thing in operation. WE never think that our minds are capable of doing things our imagination has no idea of. Most of us die, never knowing our purpose in life.

There are so many of us who have turned away from learning because WE have inventions that will do our thinking for us. But WE don’t understand the reasoning in this technology. WE don’t understand why cars, planes, boats and trains were made. WE study but never recognize the purpose for books of history or medicine or even the counting of the stars or how they were made. To really put TRUTH in us is more than a physical workout, it is something that WE have chosen to be better to live without than to take in. WE have chosen to take one day at a time.

There is a mastermind at work in our lives that WE will never think about because WE will not allow our minds to go any further than what WE have been taught to go. WE focus our sights on a plan to educate us on a specific thing, then when that thing has been degreed in associates, bachelors, masters and even PHD’S (doctors of philosophy), WE may not end up utilizing the skilled learned to survive and most likely never go into the business of that specific skill.

This is what WE do. WE are guided to do a certain thing according to what is needed to be done. Law was created so there are a certain amount of us who will go into the directions of law. Some of us go into medicine because WE need to be healed of the pains that will allow us to keep a business going, not for the need to heal the ailing body. And this holds TRUE for most of us who are able to work for companies or corporations that keep our world in place.

WE were born into these very well constructed systems, so WE never give it any mind to why they were so well tuned. Our minds are more concerned with dying than giving thought to an idea that won’t be accepted by the world. WE would rather allow the full capacity of our minds to be wasted than to encumber them with the thoughts of something that will set us Free from this mental enslavement. Oh yeah, WE are made to think that WE are not slaves. WE think that WE are employees of companies rather than field hands or cotton pickers for technology.

It never come to mind why people who have read many large page books to learn a trade, can now take in just a sentence that will give them more insight on life. How is it possible to take in a few words and call them TRUTH when WE have taken in thousands of words to understand the meanings to a lie? WE only see what is in the sky but never know that what is in the sky has a purpose for being there.

WE have a creator that created all that is in the world WE see and know, in just six days. WE have governments that have been established to keep us in a certain order, with life and death being monitored for sustainment or purpose of its leisure and pleasure. These are masterminds. They work at keeping us in a state of mind that will never allow us to be a mastermind of our own well-being.

Nobody can go any further than is allowed them by our system directors or the mastermind WE know but refuse to see. None of us can go where no man has ever been unless WE are released to create the potentials of what our minds have been constructed to do at birth.

Learning is hard for babies but they learn even if they are slow in doing so. To be laborers, teachers, and any other profession takes a mind capable of being such. These things would not be in existence if a mastermind had not thought to make it exist.

LIGHT in the darkness. Skies and waters. Creatures great and small and mankind. All of which were created the same internally but differences in appearances. Stars, planets in a perfect orbit. And names created to tell us all WE have to know about any certain thing. It took a mastermind to create such an order and another mastermind to destroy it. TRUTH can be the mastermind of your destiny. For TRUTH is the only thing that can Free an enslaved mind.

GOD BLESS…