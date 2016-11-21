THE FEEBLE MINDS OF MANKIND

Most of the people who have commented on my INSPIRED WRITINGS think that they are raised above simple thought just because of their non-belief in ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. They think that HE is a religion because that is all they've been taught. They think that people who do believe are fools of fallacy. Hear is something for you to ponder over because you don't seek TRUTH and have been told that you know TRUTH. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Those of us who have been able to live beyond the methods of death that have surrounded us, have been subjected to making conscious decisions in order to live. Time has drawn us to a place where making decisions are not done logically but technologically. Most of us use some form of device to come up with answers to any problem WE may face.

Without thought, WE flock to the solutions of others when it sounds like the right thing to do. WE have become a people who allow others to do our thinking for us when all fails with the devices that WE first used.

WE have no solutions to problems that face us head on. What do you think? How do you feel about it? Where do WE go from here? These are just some of the questions asked to find our way through problems that WE can answer with just a little bit of thought. But the difference is, WE have to be able to solve our problems to the liking of those who gave us the problem. This attempt makes it difficult only because someone has given them the problem to give to us and they too have to be satisfied with our solutions.

WE think that our voices have weight in worldly problems or problems concerning our very own neighborhoods. WE forget that WE are just merely pawns in a world that has been created before our birth. WE were not trained, educated or raised up on solving problems caused by hatred, violence, anger, evil tension or any of the negatives WE face from day to day.

Because WE have been eluded to a place that omits OUR FATHER, WE have to settle on trying to please our adversary. WE have to come up with plans to defeat an enemy that, because WE have allowed its presence, is difficult to be pleased. There are no Righteous solutions for an evil rebellion. And even when WE know this, WE try very hard too and look to others to solve a problem that can be solved with just a little bit of mental effort.

It has been written that hatred cause conflicts. WE have accepted all the evils of corruption in our lives to rule over us. Not one reason or solution has been given to us in order to solve any problems that may arise by our acceptance of these rules and regulations.

Now time has come for us to pay close attention to the problems that are arising. WE have to know whether WE will go left or right. WE have to make the Righteous decisions to doing good or compile the evil that has taken place in our lives.

The cries or the screaming has never meant anything to those of us who are placed above those of us who cry or scream. WE have been taught to look over the hungry and desolate. WE have been educated to worry not for those who have been put out on the streets and are homeless. WE have been trained to give tough love to the addicted and those who commit crimes to survive.

The solution to all of our problems are answered by the four-letter word called LOVE. Because WE don’t know TRUTH, it is hard for us to fantom the conquest of how to give LOVE. WE just don’t know how to find it nor give it. Lies and deceptions keep us from TRUTH. And those who have TRUTH to give are giving it to feeble minds, who would rather consider the words from those who continue to lie to them.

They say to ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH give the glory but do WE continue to give to HIM what WE keep accepting from he who hates us. If WE continue to follow the lead of the wolves who will devour us, do WE keep omitting the solutions given to solve our problems because WE have someone Great to give our problems too?

Seek TRUTH about the feeble minded. Know that it doesn’t take much to lead the angry mind to anger. Remember that a deceived mind takes more reasoning to be led to TRUTH than a mind that has always been fed TRUTH. All of our minds are made to be feeble. Find TRUTH from within and allow LOVE to conquer all of our defeats. Which door will you choose?

GOD BLESS…