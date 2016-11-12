WHAT FEAR CAN DO

I will never fear you because you sleep with the hater of mankind. The word fear was created to keep you from finding your purpose in life. WE are a people who are to fear nothing and no one. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

It is so sad that the fear of people results in them acting like devils. If donald trump is a devil, what are the people who decided to keep people from their jobs by protesting on the highway or in the streets or burning flags and looting or doing all sorts of degrading things to themselves. For some reason these people thought that they had a voice in politics by voting, even after they were told that their votes don't count for anything.

For some reason fear has people so afraid that they actually think that hatred for people of differences just started when donald trump began running for president. People think that porn was just announced to the white house because of donald trump’s wife's nude photos. This shows you how blind you were all of your life.

It is so sad that now that a glimpse of what hatred looks like, people want to come together. It is the people who are supposed to be in control but because you like to vote for certain people, your result is in the hands of those who you don't even know about. You’ve allowed your vote to represent you.

Nobody knew how many plantation owners there were as long as they stayed on one plantation. It was when they started venturing into the world when they begin to see that there were many plantation farmers. Or when they were about to be sold to other plantation farmers. They then realized that there were more than just one or two plantations that existed in their world.

Some people don't listen to radio. Some people don't watch television. And a lot of people don't even know how to use a computer. So, when you shut yourself out of the world of technology, you become blinded to the reality of it until it hits you in the face. Anybody who knew about how governments are run, would have known that donald trump was going to be president. If you seek TRUTH, you shall find it. If you rely on a biased source of information, you will get half-truths, lies and the result is you will be deceived.

The mayor will not stop the crime in your community. Nor will any other branch of government. If you want crime to stop in your community, the people of the community have to UNITE together and put an end to it. A good education will not be issued out to a community that is considered to be economically insufficient and neither will good jobs be issued to uneducated street hustlers. If you want to resolve any problems in your community, you have to UNITE and build on that UNITY.

If you are determined to have someone represent you in the battle for voices to be heard, you will never be heard. Even when you make sense, nobody hears what you are saying. WE only listen to the voices of the majority.

Everything is rigged to make money. Money talks in the world that WE live in. If you don't have it, you won't get far. If you have it, there are no limits to where you can go.

Hatred is the downfall of mankind. Evil is an inbred condition forced into mankind. Wickedness eliminates the existence of LOVE. If you allow lies, deception and half-truths to consume your intelligence, TRUTH will never be found in your mind.

Stop relying on people to find TRUTH for you. Learn how to read more than a couple of sentences to create results for complicated matters such as what you should or should not believe in. You have just found out that those you place your belief in leading you to the straight and narrow, won't get you there. Test your fruit so that you won't be contaminated.

You don't have to protest and gather up picket signs to build a prosperous nation. All you have to do is UNITE together and demonstrate a positive outlook in life. Learn how to LOVE you neighbor as you want your neighbor to LOVE you. Learn how to TRUST people by allowing them to TRUST you.

WE have an entire world of people who are uncaring, selfish and are blinded to TRUTH. Nobody on this earth should be hungry, homeless, addicted to any drug or alcoholic substance. No woman, man or child should be subjected to prostitution to make ends meet or to survive. There should never be a such thing as homosexuals, pedophiles, or people who believe in bestiality. There should never be adulterous people or whoremongers. There is a man for every woman.

The hater of mankind (satan) has been destroying the lives of mankind since WE were created in the garden. This hater is cowardice because he hides in the minds of those of us who are weak minded. WE can defeat this beast if WE decide to stop depending on others to lead us to our destiny. If WE can protest together, WE can all UNITE and live in TRUTH and LOVE. Don’t be afraid and live in fear.

GOD BLESS...