BECAUSE WE MIX

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

WE have all been told the stories of two boys who were abandoned in the jungle and raised by animals. One was raised by apes and the other by wolves. So, that WE could understand them, they were given the language of english and translated into other languages according to our separation of races. This was done because as human beings, WE could never understand the languages spoken by apes and wolves and because WE have been known to train animals to understand the human language. Mankind is a different kind of animal in a sense that WE can mix with any creature and teach them our language. But what if WE were mixed with a creature that taught us their language in our language, what would WE become?

It is TRUTH that WE don’t know from where our beginnings arose. WE can only go by the histories written in books and choose to either believe or disbelieve. Many things have been written about how mankind began but it is being proven that that first man to be noted on the earth came from the continent of Africa. This means that his history was first written by African People and translated into other languages to satisfy their existence.

WE do know that if WE look at ourselves today, something must have happened in our mixed breeding that caused us to be the way that WE are. To look at a child at birth, WE know that they are unknowing of what our world is. In order for this child to grow up well defined it has to adjust to our ways of living. This means that they have to mix with all that is worldly or they won’t survive.

It has been written that, in the beginning all that was known to mankind was good. Because WE wanted to know all there was, WE took in the knowledge of evil. Evil has dominated the earth and now controls every country on the earth. Because WE are unable to allow the good of mankind the ability to prevail over evil, WE must mix ourselves into their ways of life. And because of our fear of them, WE do so or WE die.

Because WE mix with them, WE become robbers, murderers, rapist, molesters, pedophiles and everything that consist of evil and wicked tendencies. There is only one way to break free from these evil ways and that is to separate ourselves from them. As WE look back at those who have tried to separate themselves from evil, death has come to each and every one of them. The only ones who survived are the ones that were able to leave their new-found life of Peace and again mix with evil. WE have got to know that no matter what WE do good, evil has a way of interceding.

So, what are WE to do in order to rid ourselves from evil and corrupt and wicked people? How do WE begin to start living in a world where these negative conditions don’t exist?

There is only one way to rid ourselves of the things that WE don’t need in our lives. It is preached and taught but WE are blinded by TRUTH so WE are unable to see the value of separation. WE separate ourselves and bring in the teachings of hate and evil always rule over us. If without fear, WE separate ourselves and eliminate all things that are evil, WE will live in a world without any negative ways of life. WE will live in Peace.

Many people don’t believe in the bible because it has been tainted. But in the book of Revelation it is written that WE will be separated from evil and evil will not exist ever again. It is also written that there will be a place where there is no pains or sorrows or tears. If this is so, that would mean that nothing would exist that is evil. Can your eyes see this happening? Most of us can’t and this is why we choose to continue mixing with the evil on this earth in order to continue living.

My hand is always out trying to UNITE with the CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. I know that WE exist. Is the only way for us to come together is to wait for HIM to separate us from them? Can WE bring ourselves to know TRUTH without dying? Well because WE mix, none of the joys in life will be forever.

GOD BLESS…