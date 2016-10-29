People have placed WE who are the CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH into a closed bracket of religion. They think that WE are believers in a translated and misinterpreted book of the WORD OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. But WE are the chosen of HE who created all that exists. AWAKEN and find out who you TRULY are. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Life is the most beautiful thing in the world. There are so many things that appeal to the beauty that surrounds us. It is living that makes life a challenge. WE are always in a battle to be the things that WE never are or never will be but WE still try our best to be. For this reason, WE have to allow ourselves to awaken to that which is life and live for the beauty of it.

In writing TRUTH, my eyes have seen many things most of us see but refuse to look upon. When you look into the hearts of people, you see much more than just the outside appearance of them. You see their emotions grow and the agony of their suffering. If you look hard enough, you will see them struggling with their day to day chores of trying to be the best of what they are being made to be.

There are situations that lead us further away from each other stemming all around the earth. In every city of every country of the world, people are dealing with the evils of other people. WE want to know how to rid ourselves of these evil practices but it is too strenuous trying to defeat them than to just give in to them. So WE allow ourselves to be taken over by the evil and wickedness of their leader who is the hater of mankind.

WE have to open our eyes to see how people are trained to be as they are. Our so called protectors are drilled to be hateful to men, women and children. They are trained to overlook the emotions of LOVE. They are educated to bypass the negotiations of what makes a person happy. They are trained this way because their enemies are trained in that same fashion. But this is the cunningness of the evil one. WE are trained to be cautious of our good nature because that good nature is what he (the hater of mankind) used to trick us into being disobedient to the ways of OUR FATHER.

To be a protector of the laws of man, you have to learn how to walk tensely. You have to learn how to be obedient to your ranking officers. You have to be trained how to close your eyes to reality and open your eyes to what might happen if you are weakened by the weaknesses or strengths of our Spirit.

This training dribbles down onto each and every one of us. WE are afraid to give ourselves to LOVE. WE want to stop taking in lies but TRUTH is too hard to believe and lies are too hard to tear ourselves away from. This is why when a person reaches out to give you their hand, you are not quick to give your hand in return. It is written that WE should treat people as WE want to be treated but if WE can’t accept the kindness of a person openly, WE will never be able to give kindness openly.

WE must awaken and open our eyes to see who WE really are behind the shells of deceit. WE must awaken from the deep sleep that lies have placed our minds in. WE must be able to awaken from the protection designed to keep us from who WE really are. WE must awaken and see that WE are just the makings of mankind. Created from LOVE to LOVE and the only way WE can do this is to find out what TRUTH is.

WE have been molded to be a separated people. WE have been molded to be a people working poor to make evil people prosper. WE have been molded to allow our minds to easily be taken over by wicked and evil thoughts. If WE were to awaken and see the hearts of who WE are, WE would see that each and every one of us are fighting the reality of what LOVE is.

WE all want LOVE and want to give LOVE graciously. From those of us who choose to murder to those who choose to be silently abused. The haters and abusers of LOVE find it hard to be among themselves, so what they do is find them somebody to LOVE to afflict their hatred on. All the same these abusers want that one thing called LOVE.

In order to rid ourselves of this hateful and wicked world of evil, WE who are the CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH must rid ourselves of the fear placed in our minds to be cautious of one another. WE must awaken ourselves so that WE can see only UNITY between us. WE will not be deceived by the apparitions of satan and his hosts.

It is not the bible or religion that will connect us. It is the LIGHT of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH that will bond us together. It is knowing that YESHUA, JESUS THE CHRIST died by the hands of those who used the WORD OF GOD and religion to crucify OUR KING. By us being able to awaken ourselves, WE will also be able to defeat the crimes being taken out on us and OUR FATHER who is the ONLY LIVING ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. Awaken!!!

GOD BLESS…