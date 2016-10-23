BREATHE TO SURVIVE

Living is hard if you are unable to Breathe. In order to survive you needn't worry about all the said necessities if you are unable to Breathe. Thanks to the mercy of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH for giving us the Breath of Life. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Life is so surreal until you start living. The meaning is, you look at all of your surroundings but you never realize the value of them until you come to the hardship of living. Until you are faced with death, you never actually see how valuable your life is worth.

So one day I was awaiting the bus to pick me up from walking a while and losing my breath. I made a few steps and it seemed that the breath had just left my body. I was taking deep breaths as if I was having an asthma attack. It was terrifying and I was sure that my number had been called.

The bus never came and that next evening I went to the hospital to see what could be the cause of my shortness of breath. They told me that it was my heart ready to give up on me from a long term of mistreated high blood pressure. I know that I used to brag on the days that my pressure was so high it scared the medical professionals treating me. And every time their diagnosis for my condition was wrong. I know now that I was kept by the mercies of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH.

My bad condition made me realize the beauty of living and the circumstances of the end result of death. I can see that nothing really matters on this earth but the realism of breathing. You see that everything takes to oxygen. The trees, flowers and every living creature breathes. You can live on without limbs, sight or hearing or even eating and drinking for a while but in order to do all things you must be able to breathe. When your income stops and you begin to lose everything you worked so hard for and you see that nobody, not even the doctors trying to keep you alive, will be there to keep your lifestyle up. Everything changes as you struggle to take that next breath.

So you can tell me how important it is to vote for the right candidate but I’ll say to you that none of them will help you to breathe. Maybe you think that material things are beneficial to your well-being but there is nothing that can materialize to bring forth the oxygen making you inhale and exhale life. Pills and all forms of medication can sustain you but you need the breath of life in order to continue to live and that breath of life is only given to you by ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH.

You want to always be thankful for all that you have been Blessed with. A LOVING wife, a caring MOTHER, a strong daddy, Brothers and Sisters who will be there for you but most of all the LOVE of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. For when all things fail, you will have only the bus to catch that will take you to your Spiritual existence. There you will meet your MAKER but it will be too late to appreciate the life you left behind. So in order for you to survive, you must keep breathing.

GOD BLESS…