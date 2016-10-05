Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Most of us have no interest in the depth of the waters that cover the earth or the height of the skies above nor the scientific structure of the universe. WE like to take a liars word for anything WE are unable to figure out for ourselves. This is the reason why TRUTH is unacceptable. Because WE take the word of supposed intelligent brains of the world, WE can’t acknowledge TRUTH when it appears right in front of us.

They say that there are stars and there are planets. The sun is the largest star seen by the eyes of mankind. They say that there are nine stars that are larger than the sun but our eyes are unable to see them because there are over one hundred billion galaxies in the universe. But there is no Heaven.

They say that a Sea is the largest body of water known to mankind. Yet the Mariana Trench is the deepest body of water and it is in the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico has the deepest waters known to mankind. Confused? Well they say that there is no ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. Think about that if you want to be known as somebody that is intelligent.

WE must begin to seek TRUTH and investigate those things told to us to be TRUE. Because they know that WE don’t want to read, they are feeding us any old lie and are deceiving us just because WE are unable to control ourselves. They say, WE need to be controlled or governed.

The following are translated words said to have come from the INSPIRED WORD OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. WE must take these words and interpret them correctly in TRUTH and share them to each and every one of us, who are the CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH.

Therefore, Pilate entered again into the Praetorium, and summoned Jesus and said to Him, “Are You the King of the Jews?” Jesus answered, “Are you saying this on your own initiative, or did others tell you about Me?” Pilate answered, “I am not a Jew, am I? Your own nation and the chief priests delivered You to me; what have You done?” Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, then My servants would be fighting so that I would not be handed over to the Jews; but as it is, My kingdom is not of this realm.” Therefore, Pilate said to Him, “So You are a king?” Jesus answered, “You say correctly that I am a king. For this I have been born, and for this I have come into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice. Pilate said to Him, “What is truth?”

In the beginning earth was a lawless planet. It was said that Cain murdered his brother Abel. But if there was no law, was this murder. It was also said that Adam and Eve were disobedient to ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. When Adam and Eve were created they had only one command to abide by. They were not to take from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

Now, there are many laws but do they restrict mankind from murder. WE have weapons of destruction. Mass destruction that kills all things around it. Small weapons that are made to kill creatures, mankind included. These weapons are legally made. So when they are used and somebody is killed, is this murder?

This writing was INSPIRED to make you think or seek TRUTH. The WORD OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH is instilled in each and every one of us. If there is land beneath the waters of the earth, what is it that holds these waters down or keeps them from rising into the sky?

Words are confusing when they are meant to be. YESHUA, THE CHRIST was murdered but was said to be crucified. Every day WE are being murdered by men and women who have taken in the ways of the wicked one. This wicked one hates all of mankind but WE are unable to see him. For he takes up an apparition of a man so that WE only see ourselves killing us.

WE see our Brothers and Sisters being possess by this evil spirit and are made to believe that WE are the murderers. WE see only what WE are allowed to see because WE only want to see what they allow us to see. If there are any planets larger than the sun, it would be possible for us to see them all. They now identify the planets Venus and Saturn and have even shown us Mars travelling around earth. Yet nine planets that are larger than the sun are not visible.

What WE believe and the choices that WE make are the only things that matter. How do you prove murder? Just killing someone is not classified as murder. I can want to kill you and I can want to murder you. Because WE are a people without TRUTH, the words WE use makes our decisions for us.

Our minds are capable of many different things if WE allow them to be. Because WE are unable to explore the depths of our mind, WE live on what they allow our minds to consume. WE will take in only what WE feel necessary, all the rest WE allow to escape us and take the advice of someone smarter than WE are. There is always someone smarter than that person who is accepted to be smart.

ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH commanded that thou shall not kill. But if HE does not exist, then HIS COMMANDMENT is not accepted as law. This means that thou shall kill or even murder. Murder can be justified by laws when it is the laws of man. WE must think about the things that WE see and believe that WE can change all things. Our choices can change all things for the good of all of mankind if WE choose to do so. Find TRUTH. In TRUTH you will find out what all of this means. This is murder.

GOD BLESS…