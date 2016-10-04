PORNOGRAPHY

Because WE have made movies to be something that has lost taste, WE look forward to movies that are to arouse our lusts and desires.

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Again I come to you in writing TRUTH. For no man or woman can live on this earth and die without TRUTH. Every child is born in a world of perfection until it is able to understand the teachings of his adversary. Then that child takes in the lies more abundantly than did his parents and that child grows up without being able to utilize the TRUTH for which it was born.

Therefore, take within you these words from a book translated to keep you unknowing of what is TRUTH. Ask to be guided to the written TRUTH of these words which is the WORD OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH and interpret them to everyone whom seeks these words in TRUTH. Know that there is only ONE TRUTH and that TRUTH is and will always be ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH.

If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have love, I have become a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy, and know all mysteries and all knowledge; and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. And if I give all my possessions to feed the poor, and if I surrender my body to be burned, but do not have love, it profits me nothing.

Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

Love never fails; but if there are gifts of prophecy, they will be done away; if there are tongues, they will cease; if there is knowledge, it will be done away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part; but when the perfect comes, the partial will be done away. When I was a child, I used to speak like a child, think like a child, reason like a child; when I became a man, I did away with childish things. For now, we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face; now I know in part, but then I will know fully just as I also have been fully known. But now faith, hope, love, abide these three; but the greatest of these is love.

WE live in a world that has exchanged LOVE for money. In all things WE look for LOVE and because WE are unable to find it, WE build up a make believe world backed by a financial deficit. For LOVE WE will do some things but for money WE will do anything.

So where does the desires of the flesh become a reality of life? When do WE allow our minds to be swept away by the lusts and desires of an emotion that is not even seen in their acts? When WE break down LOVE into many different facets, where do WE find LOVE?

There are so many of us who say that WE will not do anything for money. But there are most of us who will never compromise themselves without the illusion that money can’t buy anything. WE know that there is nothing that money can’t buy.

So I looked at the world of false love and the intimacy between a man and a woman that is LOVE. I saw all things and everything that could have ever been thought of done by men and women and for what. Have WE grown to be a people who will sell their Souls for a lifestyle that calls for the degradation of who WE are?

The world of pornography is not restricted to men and women. Men and women have also allowed their children to fall prey to the seduction of he who hates all of mankind. WE are fooled by the pleasures of the flesh and believe that what feels good is good because it is backed up by the dollar bill. But it was written that that which is bad for us will become good in our minds.

So WE have built a world from the LOVE of money that allows us to exploit men and women. Old and young and of every ethnicity, WE all fall prey to the world of pornography. Because our eyes are not wide opened, WE think that WE see one thing but it is totally the same as what is pornography. None of it is in comparison to what is LOVE.

So mild or hard core, the intimacy of a man and a woman is not the same as it is with an animal or the same sex or just plain immoral acts of love. But WE have become a people who have been filled with lies and deceptions of all kinds. WE are a people who have taken in these lies and made them the thoughts of our children. So as they grow up into the Wisdom of their minds, they are unable to figure out if they are male or female or if their lust for bestiality is their greatest emotions. WE are confused.

WE are the CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH and it is time that WE begin to make the Righteous choices and stop humbling ourselves to the qualms of satan. WE are mankind! Given dominion over the entire earth. WE were born in LOVE, to LOVE. It is time that WE begin to teach our children the TRUTH about what LOVE is. If WE don’t, they will fall into the illicit world pornography. And all childish things will have to be left behind. For it is heard and seen all over the earth WE live on.

GOD BLESS…