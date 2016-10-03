DEAD PEOPLE

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

In the translated word, WE must find TRUTH and interpret it to our Brothers and Sisters so that they can find Happiness in the WORD OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH.

Then Jesus sent the multitude away, and went into the house: and his disciples came unto him, saying, Declare unto us the parable of the tares of the field. He answered and said unto them, He that soweth the good seed is the Son of man; The field is the world; the good seed are the children of the kingdom; but the tares are the children of the wicked one; The enemy that sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the world; and the reapers are the angels. As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be in the end of this world. The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity; And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth. Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.

In life, WE fail to see the most elegant sight of the world. WE live on a planet that flourishes with the beauty of living things but because our eyes are not opened, WE are unable to see.

The sounds and smells are also a pleasure to behold. Yet WE tend to forget that there are those among us who are unable to enjoy these luxuries. The pleasures of tasting and feeling have no effect on those of us who ignore their senses, because they are living dead among us. They are this way not because of a disability but because they have chosen to disable themselves of life given to give them life.

Murderers, the sexually immoral, the LOVE less, those who depend upon idols and those who live without TRUTH are already dead among us. Because WE know that it is TRUTH that shall release us from bondage and Free us from the lies and deceptions WE live by, they still choose to not see and they refuse to hear the WORD OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH instilled within them, crying and pleading for them to renew themselves.

WE have been taught to respect our elders but today, our elders are teaching us nothing about how WE should also respect ourselves. WE are confused about the ways of the world even when WE see that it is crumbling right before us. WE don’t know that it will take all of us to be on ONE Accord in order for us to retain law and order among us. WE need TRUTH.

Blessed are those who see the lies and deceptions that are meant to tear us down from being human beings. When WE see that there is no way out, WE are supposed to seek TRUTH to place us back on the path to Righteousness. None of us are born without ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. It is after our birth that WE learn the ways of the wicked and filthy. It is then that WE acquire the hatred needed to keep our Brothers and Sisters away from HE who created us. And the lies thicken to a point of no return.

But some of us will return to HIS WORD of TRUTH. Some of us will leave this place of lies and seek this TRUTH. Some of us will leave the evil one and seek refuge in the arms of those of us who are the CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. WE will not vote for anything less than what is Righteous among us. WE will not stand among the filthy and be brought down to our knees to submission. WE will stand in TRUTH and die for knowing that that TRUTH is all that WE need to live among the dead.

Know that the warning signs are before us. There is nothing WE can eat, drink or even breathe that can heal our sicknesses. Around every corner are the hosts of satan, for he walks among us trying to make sure WE never find TRUTH or believe that it is something that can be found. These are times of trouble if WE allow ourselves to continue to be taken in by the same lies that were written and given to us and the generations before us.

Wake up before you are consumed by the tares of the harvest. WE are closer to Judgment Day than WE know. Death could be the next breath that WE take. Our Happiness could follow us or WE can allow sadness and sorrow to lead us to a place where WE can never return to the KINGDOM OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. It is a choice that only WE have the Freedom to make. For dead people walk among us.

GOD BLESS…