There are many who think freely about their beliefs. Few of us are strong enough to stand up against those who choose not to believe in ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. I stand alone if not by myself. Can you meet this challenge. ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

In my old age and given Wisdom of life, I’ve come to know more about things in existence than ever before. Knowledge is not restricted as it once was but WE tend to ignore it when it is given in our times of inconvenience. When WE feel that WE are too busy, WE tend not to want information that is good for us. The apparitions of mankind know this, so they make sure that this information is meaningless to us.

It has been written that ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH created mankind in HIS IMAGE. When HE created mankind, were they considered HIS CHILDREN or the CHILDREN OF GOD? It was also written that the female species of mankind were adorned in beauty and the SONS OF GOD, came down and engulfed them as wives. The mixing of the two created a breed of children of their own. Were these the CHILDREN OF GOD? In any aspect, these were the coming times of evil that was set upon the earth.

So when WE look upon ourselves, what is it that WE actually see. Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, Lutheran, Methodist, Baptist and so on should all be structured under the ONE TRUE GOD. But as mankind, WE have been separated to a point where WE don’t even TRUST the people who WE fellowship with. And not one of us are worthy of TRUTH because when given, WE fight among each other over how much WE don’t know or care to know. And WE haven’t even begun to speak of the many other separations that keep us embalmed in the evil created way before the births of us all.

The majority of mankind today, are against hatred, evil and corruption. Most of us would like to see all crimes committed against us to cease. But WE are controlled by a force that makes us continue to hate one another even in the midst of our separated groups. WE are a family that hates our own family members. WE are mankind, the human race, male and female, the CHILDREN OF ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH yet WE belong to a clan of undesirables.

For some reason or another, WE have allowed wicked and evil people among us to be our voices. These voices speak loud and are needed for laws to be made to keep order among us. When made, these laws are biased and one sided. They are constructed to give order to the superior among mankind. These laws are not constructed to keep equality among us. Therefore, again WE are divided.

When WE look at us, what do WE see? WE see everything but the blood that runs through us. WE never see the breath that WE all must breathe in order to live. WE never feel the heartbeats that keep us in constant motion. WE see everything but us.

I would like to know when did ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH issue out among us Free Will. WE were commanded, in the beginning, not to take from the Tree of Knowledge of good and evil. In our disobedience, were WE assumed to have been given Free Will. When our will to live became our own, WE forgot how to be who WE were meant to be.

WE tend to blame all that is wrong on ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. WE do this because WE know that HE has to power to override our Free Will. Because it is written that HE SPOKE and existence happened, WE feel that all HE has to do is speak and good will become of us. But HE does not speak HIS WORD over the evils that WE have created among us. So WE decided to place TRUST in the minds of those who are the creators of evil and corruption. WE would rather someone else take the blame for what WE create to hurt us.

So in these last days or end of days, WE pray and beg for forgiveness and justice and peace and TRUTH but most of all LOVE and in return WE get more of what WE have allowed to take over us, hatred. WE pray among devils and demons expecting changes for the good of mankind. WE fellowship with whores and homosexuals and murderers and rapist and child molesters and pedophiles and all of the abominations of the Heavens and the earth and expect Righteousness to submerge from the depths of our short comings. This is what WE expect.

WE chose to allow ourselves to be taken in by satan and his hosts and in return ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH allows us to see our decisions come to life. HE allows us to use our Free Will to choose our outcomes or destinies. Not one of us know HIM by HIS NAME, yet WE divide ourselves on names given to us by evil men. Not one of us are worthy to open the BOOK OF LIFE, yet WE feel that WE have read the TRUE WORD OF GOD in books written and translated by other men. All that divides us keeps us away from HE who created us.

ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH is not alone. HE doesn’t dwell in a KINGDOM of solitary but HE chooses who shall dwell among HIM and HIS CHILDREN. HE demands obedience and the LOVE of HIS CHILDREN. WE contend that WE are a sinful people. WE say that WE are born with a sinful nature. WE forget that ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH is pure and will never create us to be sinful when HE wants us not to sin.

WE have strayed so far away for OUR FATHER that HE has had it written that WE should return to HIM and HE will return also to us. It seems every time WE turn around WE come up with a different way in which to divide ourselves and move further away from HE who wants us to be Together, United. But a man can say that he believes in TRUTH, yet in his heart has no belief of TRUTH. And he will lead you in the same direction he’s going in.

So I’ve been told that this TRUTH that I write is just an opinion. It is not the INSPIRED WORD OF GOD. But as my breath leaves my body, I say unto you that I know where I’m going. I know my destiny is with my FATHER in HIS KINGDOM. What do you know? For the time is nearer than you might think. How strong is the Faith you have in TRUTH that you live by? For only TRUTH shall set you Free from the bondage of lies and deceit.

ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH is not a man but HE INSPIRED me to give you TRUTH in writing HIS WORD. All WE do is a belief. Does your belief place you in a place where you want to be when your flesh dies and your Spirit takes over? Your Spirit speaks and your flesh is seen. For it is because mankind is both flesh and Spirit that WE are hated among fallen angels.

GOD BLESS…