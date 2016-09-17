WHY SHOULD I BELIEVE: SOCIAL MEDIA

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Lots of times, I like to begin with the deepness of my mind. I try to understand the meanings for science, technology and the placement of the stars or the planets as they revolve perfectly in orbit. But my reasoning is not as deep as a lot of people who have went as far as to not believe in the Heavens, the superficial reasoning for technology and the creations of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. But they’ll believe in the facts of science.

I was INSPIRED by ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH to write TRUTH. But who can make themselves believe that what I write is not just an opinion? I’ve written two books (Sunrise From The Waters and The Salvation Of Sunrise From The Waters) that I believe that my entire family and all who know me should have copies of them and should be telling everybody that they know about these books. But my friends and family would rather give their support to people who are known in the world of writing than to support somebody that grew up with them.

Social Media has given me the opportunity to broaden my horizons from an apartment, to the world. The knowledge of my books have reached people who live in countries that I’ve only seen on National Geographic. I’ve had conversations with people who not only believe in ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH but who have taken in the knowledge of satan and the thoughts that he has implanted in the minds of WE who like to go along with people who have status in the world.

TRUTH is the hardest thing in the world to believe in. WE have been indoctrinated to place our beliefs in a certain kind of people and a certain kind of documentation. Religions have been turned upside down by people who have been given support of the masses because they have the finances to push and sell their beliefs to those of us who have been indoctrinated. TRUTH is shunned because of the lies WE have grown to believe in, even when WE know that a devil is behind it.

Because of the Social Media, WE are able to search out the TRUTH needed to set us straight about things that WE have been lied to about. WE are so into the lies and the deceptions that most times WE forget that behind the religions and books deemed to change our ways of thought, are people who make up WE who are mankind. WE no longer have to convince a friend, who never thought WE would amount to anything, about the changes WE have made in life. WE can stretch our life’s changes to the furthest parts of the world and connect with a person who has been touched in the same manner WE have.

When the Social Media was thought of, ways to make liars of those who were INSPIRED to give TRUTH were also thought of. So WE can seek the right road, down the information highway, and be led to the wrong road and detoured into a place where there is only darkness. Because WE are said to be without TRUTH, it makes it hard to place your belief in a complete stranger. So what WE end up doing is believing in the same lies that deceived our parents and their parents and so on.

In order to find TRUTH, you have to be able to let go of things you were made to believe to be TRUTH. When WE look up at a dark sky, all WE see is stars. But TRUTH says that each one of those stars is a planet and there are no such things as stars except those that WE have drawn in our minds. WE have been taught the worse of things about Black People. But TRUTH says that everything known to the science of mankind was first brought out by Black People. So in order to find TRUTH, WE have to let go of the lies given to us by those who only wanted to deceive us.

With Social Media, WE can learn the languages of many different cultures of people. WE can learn how they are being civilized by the same techniques that were used on us. WE can see the hatred placed in people from near and far. If WE only want to see the good in people, WE can find that also. Social Media is a tool and a weapon at the same time, only because there are good and evil people among us. But Social Media was invented to give us TRUTH from people WE would have never known about.

In all things, WE either believe or disbelieve. WE can accept TRUTH or WE can push it aside. WE can believe in the Titanic or WE can believe in Noah’s Ark. WE can believe in a Black YESHUA or a white Jesus. WE can believe the theories of science or WE can believe the Inspiration of TRUTH. Planets or stars, English or Hebrew or whatever language WE want to believe in, TRUTH will never lie. And without Social Media some of us will never find what is needed to set us Free.

I know why I believe Social Media. Why should you believe?

GOD BLESS…