WE are in constant battle over what lives really matter but if any life mattered to us, why do WE allow so much evil and wickedness to rule over us?

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Today there are some strong minded Black People who are saying that Black Lives Matters. There are some strong minded white people who want to compete and say that white lives matters. Then there are a lot of religious people who are combatting both groups saying that all lives matters. After all things have been said and done, I’ll ask you, what really matters.

When you look at the world, of which WE live, there aren’t a lot of things that really matter or life would be much better lived. Life doesn’t matter for no race of people because if it did there would be no people trying to find themselves as male or female being homelessness, ridden by starvation, forced into prostitution, dominating themselves as murderers, people being raped, or children being molested. In other words, there would be no crimes being committed against mankind by WE who are mankind. Men, women or children are not of much value to other men, women or children as long as WE share this Great earth.

What really matters is jobs. WE place more emphasis on the jobs that WE hold down than the family or friends WE keep. But if jobs really mattered, why do WE complain about them and are so glad when WE have days off with or without pay? Jobs supply the finances that WE need to live our lives from day to day. Jobs are needed to feed, clothe and house us. Jobs keep us from committing crimes but jobs allow us to commit greater crimes to sustain our living standards. Jobs keep us in a position to talk ill about those who don’t have jobs. So jobs matter more than the life that lives to work those jobs.

WE have been made a kind of uncaring people who will never be our Brothers Keeper. WE are an un-LOVING people who have the money to purchase LOVE when WE feel as if WE need it or when WE want it. WE are a people who say that lives matter when a life has been taken but as that life lives in survival mode, that life really don’t matter at all.

What really matters is being religiously inclined. This is what places us on a pedestal above the unrighteous. But if religion really matters, why is every book that is supposed to guide us to that higher plain, tainted by a mentally demonic spirit that wants us to hate our HIGHER POWER. Then it places words in a strategically hidden format that is not understandable to the minds who read it. And it anoints people who are mentally disturbed by these words and makes them forget all about the people who they are supposed to be teaching LOVE for their fellowman. The religion turns into a place of the war of the gods rather than to bring WE who seek only Peace and Happiness to a LOVE state of mind.

What really matters is an educational system that allows us to grow into the best of who WE are. But if this system is based on lies and deceptions that are steered on the supremacy of one race over another, how could this education really matter. How could education matter when people who are educated by a system that only allows a few to prosper from it and others use their intellect to lash out against the same educational system for its bias ways? When the most intelligent of this educational system concentrate on ways to improve only brainwashing techniques that will eliminate the lesser mind and keep them slaves to a richer breed of people, how could education matter?

What really matters is something that really doesn’t matter because WE are unable to agree on anything that matters. WE don’t know what really matters because WE are too busy trying to be a better competition of people than those who are better than us. WE don’t really care what really matters because WE are too busy trying to survive what has been made to matter so that WE can get to the next day alive. When it comes to life and death, there is nothing on the face of this earth that really matters.

WE can say that it is the earth that feeds us, clothes us and houses us and it allows us to wake up each day healthy and strong. It supplies us with nourishments necessary to keep us moving and motivated to survive. But if the earth is what really matters, why would WE do so much to pollute it with poisonous chemicals that releases dangerous toxins that, in time, will destroy every fabric of bone, blood, nerve and the mental cells needed to keep us living sanely on this earth.

What really matters to some of us, really doesn’t matter to the rest of us. For this reason, no lives matter. And because no lives matter, WE will continue to be confused by what should matter because WE lack TRUTH. WE lack TRUTH needed to show us that LOVE is all that should matter in our life. TRUTH that will show us how to live in the Peace needed to allow each and every man, woman and child find a happy place in life for which to live. TRUTH needed to give us Freedom from those things that are evil and wicked. TRUTH needed to make us see that WE are the keepers of not only our Brothers but our Sisters and our Mothers and Fathers and every living creature on this earth as well.

Look around you and tell me, from the Spirit that controls your daily activities, what really matters. If you are able to express what really matters to you, maybe WE can join together and make what really matters, matter to us all.

Find TRUTH. Find ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH and live by the ONLY TRUTH that is not religious or political and not even man. If WE continue to use our Free Will to produce separation and an injustice among us, who are mankind, WE will destroy ourselves before WE figure out what did really matter.

GOD BLESS…