WE STILL BELIEVE: ARGUING WITH THE devil

There is no Spiritual warfare. The only war is man against man war for your minds and souls. After the bombs have been summoned who do you think will survive. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Dwayne Collins aka Olafemi

Because the hearts of people have been so sectionally separated it would be hard to bring them all together. During my years of being INSPIRED by ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH to write TRUTH, I’ve been able to see the hearts of men. On many occasions I’ve corresponded with the devil about my writings and other times I’ve corresponded with CHILDREN OF GOD who are TRUTHFULLY seeking TRUTH. The differences in people come out when they are seeking things that are unknown.

So how do we begin to, yet again, separate ourselves towards Righteousness and TRUTH? There are so many religious lifestyles of people who think they have found TRUTH because it sounds good to their Spirits. There are people who devote most of their time praying and in the churches of their choice whom believe that they have found what it takes to be among the god for whom they’ve chose. But you must recognize that there is no one religion who have all TRUTH. There is no one race of people who will see eternity. As you feed, house and clothe your religious leaders, they have the knowledge of who will live forever. They know that it is only we who walk in the LIGHT who are the chosen CHILDREN OF GOD.

The examples of death, past and present, have been placed in your minds. But you have yet to confront your enemy. You wage war on those who are just like you, in shock of the crimes and the brutality of the crimes and the ways for which they are justified. But the fascinations of criminal behaviors are made to satisfy not only the criminal but also the humble believer for forgiveness.

As we are born from the womb, our minds are pure and without blemish. We immediately become corrupted by the teachings of our parents and the knowledge of the people in the world we now reside in. We are sectioned off and separated but our minds have been instilled with TRUTH that can never be tainted by the lies and deceptions of corruption.

So as we grow into the languages we have acquired we begin to learn about the world. From the stars to religion, craftsmanship to education, all knowledge is available to us but TRUTH is not. The history of mankind has been broken down in a way that we reject TRUTH for a learned lie. Because we don’t know TRUTH, we assume to know it. Therefore, when approached by those INSPIRED to give you TRUTH, you want them to give proof beyond the lies for which you believe. It is sad because once you have heard TRUTH, you are accountable for knowing it.

Nobody wants to go deep within themselves to find TRUTH. Though there are times that we drift so deep into ourselves that our responses to what we’re thinking is a one-word answer, “Nothing”. And we’ve all been there. It’s obvious that our trancelike state has taken us deep inside of our minds. But TRUTH is made to be too deep so that you acknowledge it but can’t believe it.

The simpleness of finding TRUTH is hard because people who don’t want you to know TRUTH, made it that way. We attain so much knowledge in order to survive so many lifestyles, it is hard to believe that a stupid, ignorant, fool has been equipped with the TRUTH needed to have life forever. We let people discourage our opinions and the TRUTH within us is silenced by lies and deceptions. So we teach these lies rather than TRUTH.

You must know that none of us are born devils. We are possessed by demons who have corrupted the world before we were born. These are people who have taken the WORD OF GOD and changed it to seem unbelievable. These are people who actually come to and preach and teach and debate lies given to distort TRUTH. They’ll say the characters in the bible are false, religion is an entrapment, if ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH is real, why is there so much evil in the world. These are just a few things created to keep you confused.

We’ve been told many things about these last days. Creatures giving way to symbolic meanings and catastrophic Spiritual wars of the ONLY LIVING GOD against satan. But we’ve got to know that our minds have to power and strength of a thousand men. Whether you believe or not, a WORD created all that exists today. Cosmic energy, stars and dust were created by HE for whom the image of man is in HIS likeness.

Know that all religions and scientist agree that HIS POWER goes beyond anything that holds mass destruction created by man. You have been made to look for wars battled by the spirits of good and evil. Then you say that GOD is omnipotent, mighty, all powerful and strong but is in disbelief that HE has such power. But satan knows of HIS POWER. The only ones who don’t know is us. We question HIS POWER and HIS WORD. The wars will be fought man against man.

You question my INSPIRED WORDS of TRUTH. But all your unbelief’s shall be your mark of honor. For you can only serve ONE LIVING GOD, YAHWEH. Though we may not know HIS NAME, we all know HE exist. ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. The TRUTH, the LIGHT, LOVE and the CREATOR of all things in existence.

If I could pour out the LOVE that is in my heart, it would make the world a better place to live in.

Make up your mind.

GOD BLESS…