ALWAYS A SLAVE: EVEN WHEN IZ FREE

What good is protesting or boycotting an issue that will never be solved. Release that slave mentality and do for self and allow that selfishness to work within a system that don't want to set you free. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

What is the philosophical stature of Wisdom? How does a person change their state of mind after they have attained intelligence? Why do we go back to the plantation after we’ve been set free? When a person has been told to do the impossible, is it possible to accomplish it. There’s always a price to pay for doing what can’t be done.

A slave mentality is something a freed slave thinks he’s risen above. He lives in the biggest home. He dresses in the finest clothes. He drives the most expensive cars. His achievements have exceeded that of the field nigga. But until that freed slave has been recognized by his master, his achievements are meaningless.

What happens when the lowest of human species are raised up above their peers? When a person has attained the highest level of education, what does he do with it. If a person has been given the highest amounts of wealth, how does that person use it. How does a kitchen nigga act around a field nigga?

There has got to be some kind of reverse psychology being used on poor Black People who become rich and famous. Is there some law against a Black Person who achieves and uses his achievements to help others achieve? I think not but we’ve always got to take in mind that the free man looks down on the slave because of what he’s got. And the slave looks down on the free man because of what he’s got. And there’s always a group of people who are in silence that are just satisfied. In this system everybody suffers mentally but the one who has laid down the rules.

The better use for a million dollars is to create, invest and develop rather than to spend it. If I take a million dollars and build a mansion, that million-dollar mansion will earn money. But if I spend a million dollars on buying a mansion, how much money does that million dollars earn. So tell me, why does the freed slave return to the plantation to show massa what he’s earned when he never earned anything?

If I build a mansion in the ghetto, would that be better shown to the master than buying a mansion around a bunch of mansions. Everything we earn is returned to the people who gave us the earnings in the first place. If the rich are still getting richer, it must be because we are giving them more than what they’ve given us. The mind is a terrible thing to waste if it is you who is wasting it. Somebody fixed the cards in a way that you are never free, you just think you are. You think you are rich. You think you are intelligent. Because when you look at what you have, you will recognize that there is somebody who you are giving what you’ve got to and they are richer, more intelligent and much freer than you.

We have to use our minds and money on the advancements of our own Black People. We must stop protesting and boycotting. Those things are getting us nowhere. We must allow those who have got power to have their power. We must attain power within ourselves and use it to better educate, build homes and establish a system that will allow us to grow in a system that only wants us to be slaves physically and mentally. We must invest the monies we are spending on us and develop a way to nourish our children so that they will never beg to be recognized.

GOD BLESS…