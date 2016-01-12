SUCCESS BEYOND MEASURE

Unless the door to opportunity is opened it is impossible for you to achieve success. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Dwayne Collins

All of my life I have tried to be the best at whatever I had to do to be me. To be the me I am today placed me in many different faces. But none of those faces brought me to a face of success. As I tried to bring success in my direction, I met a lot of people who I would call successful people. They all saw how hard I worked at trying to be like them (in success) but not one of them tried to show me where the door to opportunity was.

I say this because people who have managed to seep through the cracks of opportunity seem to be unaware of how hard it is to be successful when you are not given an opportunity. They seem to forget how hard it is to travel down the road to success and they like to put down those who are unable to make it on their own. A great example of this is Bill Cosby. Now he doesn’t have much to say about people who live off welfare. Now they’re saying how stupid he was. But that’s how we do each other. We look for the bad in a person so that we can bring them further down.

No child looks forward to being a nobody. Most of us play hard, hope not to get in trouble and then grow up into a world where life must be looked at differently. Some of us grow up to be entertainers, in some kind of sport, clowns or comedians and some of us make it to be scholastically geniuses. But there are a lot of us that try hard and never make our attempts to be successful, a success. We have to take whatever is given. Unwanted lifestyles.

I believe that when the people who say they came from the rough side of the mountain are able to make a success of their lives, they forget about those who are still struggling and have to settle for any means of survival. They’ll tell you about their hard times coming up but they don’t make those hard times better for others, knowing that those hard times then are even harder today.

I would have LOVED to have travelled to the Mother Land, Africa, to see where life began. To see a place where Black People originated as kings and queens. To learn their traditions and walk the land of my ancestors. But the door of opportunity was never presented to me. Inadequate finances and trying to survive here in the united states snatched any travel abroad opportunities away before my mind could settle on a place to go. I was told that my skills weren’t sufficient enough to join the peace corp.

So I was told that life and opportunities to be a better you are not racially structured. To Black People who are able to rub elbows with white people, it never will be about race. But for us who can’t turn to other Black People for jobs, housing, clothes, and food and even protection, it is about race. We are dependent on a white government, a white corporation, white stores, white farmers and white people because Black People who can help, can’t.

It is sad that Black People have to be exploited in any way to be seen as important. It is sad that young Black Men and young Black Women have to degrade their appearances in order to be seen in the world. It is sad that we have to result to anything to have something. But all the directions that are good are blocked by things that are bad and easy to get into and harder to get out of when all you hear is how disgusting you are rather than giving you a way out.

Today survival has no age on it. Older people who should be retired are up against young people for entry level jobs. While those who are well to do talk about how easy it is to get work or what jobs are available, they never supply the jobs.

Now when you ask me about the stupid things you see people doing to survive, I’ll ask you for your solution. Because for some people their opportunities have no choices. From porn to prostitution. From building homes to being homeless. From being a comedian to clowning for change. People will do what they have to do to survive. Living is easy but surviving is hard.

So success is beyond measure when you have to do anything to survive. If we would eliminate the monetary system and we all would do our best so that we all could live a healthy and wealthy life, the way life was meant to be lived when ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH created us, none of us would look down on our Brothers and Sisters. And life won’t be judged by skin color or race or the amounts of money you have. We would be happy and LOVING and TRUTH will reign forever.

