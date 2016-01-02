Now we await the accomplishments made from the resolutions we hoped for. Will we see them come to pass before we meet our maker. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

Lives are still living and life will still live after the resolutions have been made or will they. Nobody knows when death will come. When is a tree dead, if it stands years after it has rotted out? The petals on a flower’s stem have all dried and crumbled. Yet buds appear and more petals bring that flower back to life.

How many of us have made their resolutions without reading “The Resolution…”? Weight will be lost. Money will be made. But who’ll be seeking TRUTH? More lies will be told to keep TRUTH hidden. When the flesh dies, the body dries up and withers away. That body will not stand for years but will that Spirit inside live on?

We make resolutions hoping we can live long enough to accomplish them. None of us know when we’re gonna die. People have been shot up and have life. Limbs have been cut off and detached and there’s still life in people. People have lived and overcome diseases both mental and physical. But tell me if TRUTH is being given from being discovered to prove false doctrine and lies told to keep your mind in bondage and keeping you slaves to those who benefit from you not knowing TRUTH. What will happen if you die not knowing TRUTH?

You can’t live in the past when your future has been revealed. To believe and disbelieve will cost you more than the millions you make that will never satisfy you. And you can always say it’s not the money, like so many people say. But if it’s not about the money then what lie will you tell for you to keep working for money.

The control of our Souls, our Spirits, our minds, is our cause for pains and sufferings. Because we know not TRUTH, the lies will continue to separate us. And we will continue to torture and kill one another by robbing and raping and molesting and committing all sorts of crimes against us and HE who created us. And for those who say HE is a she, well, you’ll never know if TRUTH is not what you seek.

No matter what language we speak, the alphabet and numbers can be similar or different. The time changes from east to west but for some reason our years comes out the same. Although each and every one of us are different, our bodies are all the same on the inside. Skinny or fat, short or tall our blood, urine and bowels are all the same.

In TRUTH, we can resolve all of our differences. We must be set free of lies, first. Your resolutions are meaningless if you have no life.

GOD BLESS…