THE RESOLUTION: MONEY, TORTURE AND DEATH

We are so stuck on tradition that we completely forget about the lies that have filled each and every year of our lives. Our resolution for life should be to find a TRUTHFILLED new year. Teach and share TRUTH with the world. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

I want to always be able to see the beauty on the earth. The oceans, the mountains and the trees. The flowers and grasses that make the landscape serene. I want to be able to tell those who can’t see what I’m seeing that there is beauty on the earth.

I want to get closer to My FATHER, My CREATOR. HE who has promised to allow me to see this beauty everlasting if I’d only repent and turn away from the evil of and in the world. It is so sad that we have been turned against one another for HIS NAME sake. Because not one of us know HIS NAME. We’ve been lied to by thousands and thousands of men claiming to know HIM but not one did.

We’ve watched (in our short lifespan) people who would do anything for money. Things you would think to be grotesque in every denomination of the word, can be enjoyable for the right amount of money. And what you thought you’d never do will be done if you were offered the right amount of money.

So your price can’t be reached and no amount of money can turn you against your humanity. No matter how much money is placed before you, you are loyal to your dignity. Billions of dollars won’t change your strong belief, Faith or road to salvation. Some people will tell you this with a straight face. And with all their hearts, they believe that they won’t bend.

Pain offsets suffering. Torture causes both. And we can be tortured mentally and physically. How much pain can you endure? You hear people say we are made to endure for a night. But what about for weeks and months of pain? How much can the body or mind take before it is withdrawn?

We’ve watched people being beheaded and innocent people being shot and killed. Children raped until their insides are pushed out. People stabbed and beat to death and you’re the next in line. People are being poisoned to chemical overdoses. Diseases are purposely placed in foods and I’m including fish and vegetables. There’s no escape.

Life should not be lived in fear. But the fear of, is something that we’ve all been instilled with. To break a nail or choke on a fish bone is nothing. You say that you can’t be bought and there is no CREATOR and ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH is a fairy tale to enslave the minds of the weak.

So tell me what happens to the voice inside of you after your body has passed on? You want to call it conscience or Spirit. Whatever you want to call it, it makes your resolutions. It tells you that you will change from that to this. It will tell you the amount of money to take and it will tell you the amounts of pain it wants to withstand. And if you’re not careful it will choose death over life. Then what?

Are you sure you’re ready for what is coming in the new year? Lawlessness is rising in the minds of the wicked. Terrorism, mass shootings, hidden chemical warfare combined with tornados, hurricanes, earth quakes and diseases and all you want to do is lose weight or get a better job.

Your resolution should be to find TRUTH, stay in TRUTH and teach TRUTH to your children. There is a reason why a meaningless book has been and is still around today. It may not be the whole TRUTH but if you are seeking TRUTH, it will lead you to it.

Find a TRUTHFILLED New Year.

GOD BLESS…