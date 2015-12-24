How deeply are you embedded in mind control? Draw a star and see how deep you really are. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

There are tens of thousands of people dying and being born every day. There is so little that we are able to see. I look up at the skies and during the time when the sun is out, I see only clouds and sometimes I see the moon. During the night, I see stars, planets and the moon. And the sun is not entirely absent because it is that great light that allows us to see in the dark. For it is the light of the sun reflecting off that which is in the sky.

Please listen carefully. The power of a man is not judged on his ability to take a life or his physical strength. The power of a man is judged by his ability to control the minds of people. For when the minds of people are controlled, they will use their physical strength to serve and protect and even kill for you. Now look in a mirror and see how TRUE this is.

In the beginning, it has been written, we were given free will and the riches of the earth. Our free will depended upon our mental capabilities. Our minds were incapable of greed, so we shared all that was on the earth. Then when we found out that there was more than what we had, we’ve been chasing it ever since. Our mind was captured by an enemy that craves the death of our survival. So in return, we kill one another and give protection to the enemy who controls our minds.

You might still think it to be impossible. You may think it to be a lie because you are unable to see TRUTH from the words of a person who has not been placed in the bright lights of man. Tell me how do you draw a star. There are still people who draw the sun wrong, even when they see it in the sky. Mind control is living proof of power toward those of us who are powerless and this means all of mankind. Because our minds are made incapable of destroying the mind control on us. We are also incapable of creating it. Although men kill men and commit crimes against men, our TRUE enemy is not mankind.

Christmas time is a great disguise of mind control. I say this because even the poorest of people are made to believe in the art of giving. Although we give to each other, who are we really giving to. The owners and manufacturers of businesses flourish when we give our very last to purchase gifts. Our minds are in complete control. A hundred-dollar gift, which costs pennies to make, sells millions that people live from paycheck to paycheck or worse yet, die from its production to satisfy who. The spirit doesn’t live off wealth. So what is the pleasure of the spirit?

Many people don’t or are made not to believe in ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH or YESHUA, JESUS THE CHRIST. But there was written of a very bright star, that out shined the moon. This star signified the birth of not just a king but the KING of kings. It has been written that there were three of the wisest of mankind who road for miles following the star to greet this GREAT ONE with gifts. ONE who was so great that HE was born in a barn. They bowed to a little baby boy.

Now look at today. We call Christmas a plain holiday. And we give all we’ve worked hard for on bright lights and santa, who when you remove the n to the end letter it spells our TRUE enemy. And we place our children on his lap all over the world, making them believe in him rather than us who gives them gifts. Mind control and we are living proof. There are no lights bright enough to out shine a star on our behalf. And there is no gift given that is great enough to benefit us and our children more than the gift of CHRIST. Giving all praise to HE who created existence of life.

We are living proof that the end is near. It will only be a shock to those who don’t believe and those who are not sure and keep the ways of our enemy who has control of their minds.

I have authored Sunrise From The Waters and The Salvation Of Sunrise From The Waters. The purpose of the proceeds was to build a Drug Rehabilitation Homeless Shelter and Computer Training Center for married couples. This was to bring families back together from being destroyed by the negatives of drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness and not being able to adjust to the world of technology that separated them. Because of mind control, you’ve allowed none Inspired books to become films and best sellers that benefit only the greedy and selfish. Vote for the best liar knowing that if President Barack Obama could not change corruption, we have to look back at the changes made and know that the same of anything is a change of nothing. Think about that because it goes both ways.

Merry Christmas and allow Kwanzaa to bring Peace and LOVE and TRUTH that will set you free from the mental control of our TRUE enemy.

GOD BLESS…