The death of a LOVED one, murders in the streets, children being molested, women being raped are cries we hear when they are close but what about those same cries of death that are committed all over the world. Why don't we hear those cries? Why don't we feel those tears? GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

Hear Yee Brothers and Sisters the cries of death. The pains that are felt by the living of those who lose their last breath in the wind. For you have made TRUTH a lie and you can now blame all of our suffering on the absence of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. Although HIS GRACE falls upon us all, life is but for the few. And this is because we have decided who shall live and who shall die among us. For if we only knew that we all fall to the cries of death. For though we are our greatest cause of death, we have only one enemy.

We are a confused people in a sense where we mourn our dead when it is the living that we should mourn for and rejoice those who have died never again to suffer from the hands of racism, or brutality from those we TRUST to be good. For those who die and lived to believe in the WORD OF GOD are at Peace. For those who lived without belief, only in their death will they see TRUTH.

There is a reality in living. We either live a lie from the lies told of our past. Or we live a lie seeking the TRUTH for which is the bondage of these lies. You see we chose to live on the lies of the candidate who promised us everything and delivered nothing. Rather than to live in TRUTH from the candidate who promised us our Freedom. From the beginning of mankind, we chose a lie and the lies grew larger and keep growing larger today and we still believe in lies.

There are some who still believe in change and change occurs every minute of each day, even if we don’t acknowledge it. TRUTH has never changed. If we continue to see, there is only ONE ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. A liar has changed HIS NAME so that we’d be confused and we are. But look deep inside of religion and you’ll see people who are the same as you and me being changed to be blinded by change. We see all the things that make us different. We don’t see growth in GOD, we only see separation in change. The religious believer don’t believe in religious believers.

People are killing people. When you remove the clothes, the uniforms, the street, the city and all the other separations, you only see mankind. We allow things to blind us about us. We all lack TRUTH because lies have existed to keep us confused. And we believe in them and tell them so others can believe in them.

We may hear the cries of death of those who we see but what about the cries made by those we don’t see. Wars, battles or deaths occur all over the world every day but we don’t hear those cries of death. If all the cries of death were heard both those cried aloud and those concealed in the hearts, would we be able to take the sounds? Dead people don’t cry. Dead people don’t feel. Dead people are dead, without life. If every day we would mourn us who continue to wake up with breath, we probably wouldn’t have all these problems in living.

The CREATOR of life gave warnings and called out vengeance against those who went against HIS WORD that gave us a life of Freedom and Free Will. For they were crafty and they skilled themselves with trickery and lies gave them the experience to weaken us with fear. But fear doesn’t ward off death, it prolongs suffering. For those devils of deception, your death shall face you sooner than you think.

The death of man shall surely arrive before mankind is destroyed. The minds of men have been weakened since his disobedience. Deception is a mental murderer. For it first made man into a boy and molested him both physically and mentally making him profess to be female. Then it made his woman believe that she was both male and female. For those abusers of mental waste, death shall deceive them to believe they have life. They shall be the prey of their own wrong doings.

The end is nearing the demise of mankind. Because we know not TRUTH, all that has been instructed shall appear as a lie. For it has been changed from its original form. Behold that which is the WORD OF GOD and know TRUTH from the signs from within. CHILDREN OF GOD hear HIS VOICE. The cries of death will become louder upon the face of the earth.

GOD BLESS…