What is the conscious voice telling you today? Can you control that which you can't see but always hear? The conscious voice the thin line between sane and insane. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

So many times I have traced the beginning of my life and ended up at now. I’ve been many places to come right back to now. I’ve done so many things yet all the things I’ve done only show me what I am doing right now. If what I am doing now is not what I’m supposed to be doing or saying or feeling, how am I supposed to express tomorrow if it only leads me back to now?

There is a voice inside of us that determines our destiny. This is a conscious voice and it has been with us from the beginning of our lives and will be with us until our end. This voice spoke life to our fertilization and created a brain, a heart, a liver, and kidneys. It started blood cells and corpuscles flowing. And this voice told nerves to feel and strengthened muscles to hold bones it created. And this voice formed a human body that was able to come into a world not knowing that every minute it spoke in time would be now.

The conscious voice was so great that scientists had to create a conscience to explain the consciousness of the conscience. We have to be very careful when we speak of voices from within because it has been known that inner voices can change the sane to the insane. You see, the conscious voice makes you react just as if it is coming from standing right next to you. And according to your reactions, people will give you the name within the realm of schizophrenia.

Your entire life is controlled by the conscious voice within you. It is both good and bad. It controls your thoughts that can lead you to do evil and wicked things as well as being kindhearted. The conscious voice controls your ability to learn. This voice guides you even giving directions to your limbs, your eyes to see and your ears to hear. This voice is the key to tastes and even chewing your foods.

Tell me how can you control this conscious voice that controls your conscience? How can you control a voice that makes you kill, steal, rape, molest children and just takes over your well-being?

Now your conscious voice speaks as you read the words that I’ve written. This voice will allow you to continue reading or it will make you stop reading and make you assume understanding. Remember that this voice is your beginning and your end.

The conscious voice is thought, spirit and it is alive. The conscious voice dwells within you and as long as you live, it lives. The way you control this voice is not to let it join forces with the conscious voices of other people. So you have to be careful of what you see, hear, and those who are happy to be around you giving advice. The conscious voice enjoys being the center of attention and is always right until you find it to be wrong.

So tell me what you think or tell me what your conscious voice is telling you to think. It may just tell you that you are thinking nothing.

GOD BLESS…