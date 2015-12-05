VOTE THEN!

As in all brainwashing techniques, we have been made to believe in things that just don't work. It was written that we should LOVE one another, making us equally yoked. Evil and wickedness has separated us so we vote to retain better conditions but we continue to vote for conditions that never change. Like racism. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

Mental manipulation, alteration, simulation, sophistication or just plain domination has been a part of our lives since the beginning of our time. Our outcome has been predetermined for as long as we were given Free Will. Not one of us can control our own destiny. And we train our children to be subdued by this same manner of control.

For as long as I’ve been on this earth, people have voted to make this world a better place to live. With the age of technology, everything has been made better. But people will argue when it comes to the lives in which we live as people. It is something to see how things have changed for the better. When all the while the same changes have got better to be just as bad as they were in the beginning.

We don’t have to live in huts or caves but there are people who still do. We don’t have to till the land to eat. Food is processed and pasteurized. And factories have production suppliers from huge money farmers. Bath houses and out houses have been replaced with bathrooms. Plumbers, electricians and mass construction makes it easier for us to live. This is better living for some of us but all of us don’t get to enjoy these luxuries.

Some countries have developed a system where political officials are elected to make things better. People vote for people who say that they will make changes for everybody. But all of my life there have been poor people. All of my life people have been under nourished, under educated, homeless, hustling bottles and cans and change has never come to better all of us.

Every community has a governmental body that is supposed to make that community better. But slum lords still exist. Vacant homes, buildings, lots and businesses are everywhere. But technology can supply the materials and equipment to beautify the entire world. Meaning nobody has to drink polluted water. Tell me there is not enough manpower to sustain us all a good living and I’ll tell you to open your eyes. Nobody has to be unskilled and jobless.

But you’ll choose the right candidate out of the few picked by the monies they have to campaign and vote the best of them in office. Then when they are elected, the best candidate becomes the worse of them all.

Change! A Black Man was elected to be president of the united states. But he’s not Black, he’s red, white and blue. His intentions are to make changes but he can’t because the same ol’ people are in office making sure his changes don’t take place or don’t affect all of us. All of his successes are credited as failures. But he is allowed two terms for us to be blinded by the reality of no change. Even when changes are clearly visible, no change is the result because we still live with the same conditions we always had. War, poverty, unemployment, stupidity, ignorance, inequality and keep going down the list.

Our mortality rate changes every day. Every year there are people graduating. There are no reasons why we still have diseases. There are no reasons why our conditions of filth should exist. The same promises of change, kissing babies and smiling. And people are still begging for change. People are fighting against terrorist that the government created.

And with every election, you sit around with your thumb in your mouth telling people that their vote counts. Open your eyes and if you actually see where your vote actually makes a difference… Vote then! If you see that your vote makes a difference in mass shootings, drug dealing and addictions of all kinds and people who protest the same unjust conditions… Vote then.

And listen to the same lies from different people and see the same results.

What would happen if nobody voted? Would nobody be elected?

GOD BLESS…