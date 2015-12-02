TRUTH: I JUST DIDN'T KNOW

There are many of us who take the word of others rather than to explore the fine avenues of TRUTH. When asked we respond with I don't know or I didn't know or our favorite line when asked what are we thinking is "Nothing". When we find TRUTH we also find answers. Seek and you shall find. Find TRUTH and never say I just didn't know. GOD BLESS...

Written by: Olafemi

On the sixth day of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH’S CREATION, mankind was placed on the earth. Later a garden was created that brought forth the creation of Adam who was created from the dust of the earth to take care of that garden. From Adam a helpmeet was created from his rib. This was Eve.

As the generations of mankind grew, their fruits began life as a child. When man was created in the image of ALMIGHTY GOD, the WORD spoke onto him to have the knowledge of creation. So are children born into this world with knowledge? What are their capabilities of learning?

Because TRUTH was not taught to us, our response will always be I just don’t know. We have come to accept any given word from those who are here to teach us TRUTH. We are given a set time to sit our children, as they fold their legs and sit in a circle, what has been planned to send them forward in life. Then as they grow into the world, they are separated by their ability to learn what they were taught.

It is sad because in their growth they learn, how from the beginning they were trained to be confused. And in order to break Free from this confusion, they would have to seek TRUTH which they should have been taught in the beginning.

I just didn’t know or I don’t know is a regular occurrence in our vocabulary. Not because we’re incapable of knowing but because things are purposely left out and added so that we’ll never know. Because of our ignorance, we are unable to LOVE and be Happy forever after. Because of our lack of TRUTH, we take in the characteristics of evil spirits. Our lack of TRUTH damages our knowledge and makes it seem as if some of us are more capable of learning than others or some should be superior and others inferior.

Our brain is incapable of thinking nothing. Even when we sleep, we are thinking. In order for us to speak any given language, we must be capable of doing this before we were born into the world. But because we know not TRUTH, we accept the fact that we just don’t know.

OUR FATHER would not leave us a book of instructions to confuse us. In the beginning was the WORD and that WORD was and is TRUTH. In LOVE, HIS WORD was given to each and every of us. Our beginnings are our ability to know. We accepted a lie instead of the TRUTH we were given. In TRUTH, we all will surely die.

We all know TRUTH. TRUTH has been instilled in us as we developed in the womb. Our birth defects and all of our diseases come from the impurities we place in our bodies. From two tiny cells, we were formed. The complexities of the human body have been studied forever yet is still an unknown mystery. This is because we just don’t know TRUTH.

Seek TRUTH and know TRUTH! It has been hidden in the lies we have come to believe. There is none worthy of superiority but HE who CREATED Existence. The WORD OF GOD is not in a book but is within each of us. We must rid ourselves of the lies of liars. The breath of life was breathed in each of us. We are the image of ALMIGHTY GOD, YAHWEH. Know this and never again say you just don’t or didn’t know TRUTH.

GOD BLESS…